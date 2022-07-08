James ‘Jimmy’ Paul

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of James “Jimmy” S. Paul, 70 years, of West Milford, NJ, on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

Jim was born May 28, 1952, in Passaic, NJ, to the late Mary (nee Kopec) and the late Steven Paul. Jim grew up in Lodi, NJ, where he made many lifelong friends and was loved by the entire community.

He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War and received the National Defense Service Metal. After his service, Jimmy followed in his grandfather’s footsteps and became a police officer with the Saddle Brook Police Department for six years before taking a break and opening Franco’s Restaurant in Allendale, preceded by Jimmy Boy’s Pizzeria in Kinnelon. Jim’s pizza-making talent was second only to his passion to protect and serve. That passion drew him back and he was employed with the Palisades Interstate Park Commission Police Department (PIP) before being hired by the West Milford Township Police Department, where he received several awards for his service from both the police department and M.A.D.D. (Mothers Against Drunk Driving), until his retirement in 2010 as a sergeant.

Jim was an avid golfer who spent many days playing at the Wallkill Country Club, where he was a member. His annual golf trips to Myrtle Beach for the famous “Green Pants Classic” and with his buddies down in Sarasota were always filled with eager anticipation. In the rare event that Jimmy wasn’t playing golf, he could be found watching it on television along with the New York Yankees or the New York Jets (yes, the Jets). Jim excelled at maintaining a tight rein on the remote control.

After his retirement, Jim dedicated his time to The West Milford Elks Lodge 2236 where he served as the bar chairman for several years. He enjoyed watching his sports at the bar and tirelessly, as well as fruitlessly, tried his luck at the pull-tab machine.

Jimmy will be remembered for his sense of humor, being the champion of practical jokes, his affection for scratch-off lottery tickets and his lifetime supply of peanut butter cups in the fridge and canned string beans in the cupboard. Those who loved Jim, knew him as the grumpy guy with the biggest heart.

Jim was predeceased by his parents Mary Josephine Kopec and Steven Paul, brother Gregory Paul and his beloved Aunt Lottie Giampapa.

Jimmy is survived by his daughters, Samantha Ribaudo of Mahwah, NJ, Lyndsay Paul of Sarasota, Fl., and Stephanie Paul of Calabash, N.C.; his brother Steven Joseph Paul of Bullhead City, Ariz.; and his grandchildren Ava, Damian, and Dominic Rasmussen, all of Mahwah, NJ.

The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, June 12, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home, 187 La Rue Road, Newfoundland, NJ 07435 (for GPS use 1 Post Place).

The funeral mass will take place on Wednesday, June 13, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Church, 40 Spring Street, Lodi, NJ 07644, followed by the interment at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Saddle Brook, NJ.

Memorial donations may be made in Jimmy’s name to: West Milford Elks Lodge # 2236, Veteran’s Committee, PO Box 336, Hewitt, NJ 07421-0336.

