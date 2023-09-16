James Lambert

James Roger Lambert, a 59-year resident of West Milford, passed away on Aug. 18, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. He was 94.

Known as Roger to his family and friends, he was born in Bayonne to James and Mary Lambert. He lived in Bayonne, Roselle and finally West Milford.

During his high school years, he was a proud member of the National Champion St. Vincent’s Drum and Bugle Corps and he loved retelling his adventures as a cadet.

He served honorably in the U.S. Navy.

He retired from International Nickel Co. in Sterling Forest, N.Y., after 32 years in 1984. He later retired from his position as plant manager at Xicom in Tuxedo, N.Y., in 1993.

He was an avid bowler, playing in his company’s league for many years. He was also a longtime New York Giants football fan as well as a fan of Seton Hall basketball and the New York Mets. He realized his dream of visiting Notre Dame University to attend a football game with his son in 2004.

“Pop Pop” loved spending time with his two grandsons, especially enjoying their trips to Walt Disney World together and attending their athletic events.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Alice Lambert. He was also predeceased by a newborn son and his sisters Lois Mathews and Helen Harz.

He is survived by his son, James Jr.; his daughters, Catherine Letso and husband Peter and Marilyn Lambert; his two grandsons, Timothy Letso and wife Jacquelyn and Christopher Letso; his sister-in law, Dorothy Desfosse; and many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours were Aug. 22 at Richards Funeral Home, 1440 Union Valley Road, West Milford.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Cancer Society would be appreciated.