Jamie A. Willard, 55, passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at her residence. Born in Camden, Jamie grew up in West Milford and lived in Jefferson for much of her life before moving to Sussex County two years ago. She was predeceased by her mother, Thelma (Hoehn) Hartman.

Jamie is survived by her father, Richard E. Hartman, and his wife Kathy, of Montague; her son, Andrew “AJ” Willard, of Hoboken; her daughter, Cali Willard, of Jersey City; and her sister, Jan Huey and her husband Brian, of Colorado.

Friends may pay their respects to the family from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex, NJ. Graveside services and interment will be held at 12 p.m. at St. Joseph R.C. Church Cemetery, 454 Germantown Road, West Milford, NJ 07480.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jamie’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com.