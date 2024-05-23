Jamie Ceccacci

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Jamie A. Ceccacci of Lincoln Park on May 12, 2024. He was 51.

Jamie left us unexpectedly but peacefully.

Born to Terri Hancock and Ed Ceccacci, Jamie was raised by his mother and stepfather, Christian Hancock Sr. He grew up with a passion for life and a dedication to his family that defined his years.

Jamie proudly worked as a theatrical teamster in Local 817, where he was respected and admired by his colleagues for his hard work and dedication. His career was a testament to his unwavering commitment to his craft.

His love for his family was unmatched, especially for his nieces, Andrea and Madelyn, and his nephew, Xander, whom he absolutely adored. His devotion to them was evident in the countless cherished moments they shared together.

Jamie is survived by his loving mother, Terri Hancock; his siblings, Corey Ceccacci and his wife Heather, Amy Antonucci and Chris “Bubba” Hancock; and his beloved niece and nephew, Madelyn and Xander.

He was predeceased by his father, Ed Ceccacci; stepfather, Christian Hancock Sr.; and niece Andrea Bailey.

A viewing was held May 19 at the Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home, 187 La Rue Road, Newfoundland.

Jamie’s huge Teddy Bear heart, infectious spirit, and unwavering love for his family and friends will be deeply missed. His legacy of love and dedication will forever remain in our hearts.

Jamie, your warmth and generosity touched the lives of so many. We are profoundly less without you. The world is a dimmer place without your light, but we find comfort in the memories we shared. You will be dearly missed but never forgotten. We love you eternally. Rest in Peace.

