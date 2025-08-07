Jan Baczewski

Jan Paul Baczewski of West Milford peacefully passed away at home on July 23, 2025, after battling multiple long-term illnesses. He was 66.

He was born on Oct. 25, 1958, in Teaneck and grew up in Harrington Park.

Jan was a master carpenter, craftsman and artist with wood. He could create or fabricate with ease and was very mechanical and able to fix anything.

He was also a bicycle enthusiast, bird watcher and avid reader, and he enjoyed working on his house, car racing, live music, hiking, nature and anything outdoors.

He also cherished the time he spent with his grandchildren.

Jan was predeceased by his parents, Edward and Marie, and his sister Constance.

He is survived by his wife, Karen; his children, Jonathan, James and Cassidy; and his grandchildren, Ryan, Jack, Samuel and Dara. Jan also is survived by his siblings, Barbara, David, Joanne, Mark, Judy, Chris and Peter along with many nieces and nephews he adored.

Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life on Sept. 21 at the American Legion, 177 Lincoln Ave., West Milford, from 1 to 4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his honor to the GBS/CIDP Foundation International.