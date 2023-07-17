Jane Pieroni

Jane Arline Pieroni passed away Friday, July 14, 2023. She was 97.

Arline was born in North Bergen to the late Lilly Mae and Peter Joseph Pieroni. She graduated from Union Hill High School.

Arline owned and operated Arline’s bar before moving to Hewitt, where she worked at Wanaque Valley Inn for many years.

She then moved to Sarasota, Fla., where she worked for Nielsen Ratings in Venice, Fla. After her retirement, she loved to go to Siesta Beach to search for shells and to feed the ducks and birds in her yard.

Arline moved back to Hewitt when her health started to fail.

She is survived by her niece, Lynda Naccara and her husband, Steve; her great-nephews, Brent Naccara and wife Jana, Douglas Naccara and wife Joanna, and Matthew Naccara and wife Stacey; and eight great-great-nieces and -nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents, Lilly and Pete, and her sister Muriel VanOfferen and husband George.

Services will be held at Richards Funeral Home in West Milford on Thursday, July 20 from 5 to 8 p.m. Private disposition will follow at Warwick Cemetery.

Donations may be made to the West Milford Animal Shelter.