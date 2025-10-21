Janice Lorraine Robertson passed away on March 12, 2025.

Jan, who was born on Jan. 22, 1944, was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved with all her heart, from her family, to the animals she cared for, to her countless hobbies and interests. She was a master crafter, as those who knew her are well aware. She was constantly working on crafts and projects, from personalized quilts to Christmas Shadow box houses, made entirely by hand. She enjoyed anything new and exciting, including pottery classes with her daughter and making personalized gifts for her grandchildren. She left many happy memories for us all. Her love for animals was just as strong, leading her to volunteer at the local animal shelter and start a dog walking business. She loved her pets, and enjoyed taking her dogs for long walks in the woods. She is survived by the family that she loved unconditionally: her son, Glenn Fink, his wife, Julie, and their two daughters, Ava and Riley Fink. Her daughter, Kristen Goldberg and her husband, Doug, and their son, Graham Goldberg, his wife, Julia, and their child, her great-grandson, Gryffin. Her sense of joy and pride in her family was evident at every gathering. She often shared stories and happy memories from time spent together, which clearly filled her with joy. She is missed and will be remembered fondly for all she was.