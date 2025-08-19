Jason O’Keefe

Jason John O’Keefe of Hewitt passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Aug. 1, 2025. He was 44.

Born on Jan. 1, 1981, he was the cherished son of Carol and John O’Keefe.

Jason was a staple of the Greenwood Lake community, where his gentle and kind nature touched the lives of countless people.

A loving father, he cherished his two young children, River and Ryder, who brought him the greatest joy.

Known for his generosity and selflessness, Jason would go out of his way to help anyone in need, whether a friend or a stranger.

A skilled mechanic and machine operator, he loved anything with a motor. Jason had a special love for boats and the water.

His presence will be deeply missed, but his spirit will live on through his children and in the memories of his friends and family and all those who had the privilege of knowing him.

Jason is survived by his children, Ryder John Wolfe O’Keefe and River Carol O’Keefe, as well as his sister, Allison O’Keefe

Jason was predeceased by his mother, Carol O’Keefe, and his father, John O’Keefe.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

