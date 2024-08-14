Jean Brand of West Milford passed away on Aug. 11, 2024, after a short illness. She was 96.

She was born Aug. 8, 1928, in Paterson to Stephen and Belle Noblett.

She was a longtime resident of Upper Greenwood Lake and West Milford.

After high school, she graduated from the Montefiore nursing program in the Bronx as a licensed practicing nurse. She also attended Orange County Community College.

Her career included work at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Warwick, N.Y.; Orange Farms and Arden Hill Hospital in Goshen, N.Y.; and finally private practice with Dr. Tan in Florida, N.Y.

She was also a literacy volunteer in northern New Jersey.

In addition to being a devoted grandmother, Jean enjoyed creating teddy bears and fishing in Upper Greenwood Lake.

Her husband, Louis W. Brand, predeceased her as did her grandson Joshua A. Brand.

She is survived by her older sister, Doris Ford of Spencer, W.Va.; her sons, Louis of Sunset, S.C., and Larry of Caldwell; her daughter, Susan Meriwether of Bridgewater, Del.; her grandchildren, Meghan Bloomer, Robert Meriwether and Jessica Sparrow-Hood; and her five great-grandchildren.

The family will conduct a private memorial service. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service, zmmemorials.com