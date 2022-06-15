Jeannette “Jean” Marchiafava, 82, of West Milford, N.J., passed away peacefully on June 10, 2022, in Ft. Myers, Fl., after a long illness. Jean was born in Swindon, England. She was the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Henry A. Sr. and Edna (nee Hartley) Finkle. She and her family crossed the Atlantic on the S.S. America in April 1947 to start their life in New Jersey.

Jean attended Central High School in Paterson, New Jersey. She moved to West Milford in 1964 and lived there until she and her husband retired to spend summers in Lavalette, N.J., becoming “snowbirds” and spending winters in Ft. Myers Beach, Fl., and spending the holidays and a few months a year back home in West Milford.

Jean was predeceased by her husband Victor L. Marchiafava in 2007, her brother, Henry “Harry” Finkle in 2013 and her son, Richard H. Christmann in 2021. She is survived by her children, Albert “Buddy” Christmann and his wife Heidi; her daughter, Wendy Christmann Bamper and her husband Dan; her son, Michael P. Marchiafava; her seven grandchildren, Justin, Blair, Davin and Shane Byrne, Carissa Byrine Hebert, Brooke Christmann Buscio and Richard Christmann; and eight great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her sisters, Edna Loretta Nichols, Barbara Irene Veltri and Carole Patricia Pinto and many nieces and nephews.

There will be a viewing on Saturday June 18, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with a service at 12:30 p.m. at Richards Funeral Home, 1440 Union Valley Road, West Milford, NJ 07480, with burial immediately following at St. Josephs Cemetery on Germantown Road, West Milford, N.J. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in memory of Jean.