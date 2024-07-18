Jeffrey Poat

Jeffrey Gary Poat of Myrtle Beach, S.C., died peacefully on Friday, July 5, 2024, surrounded by his family. He was 80.

Jeff was born in Evergreen Park, Ill., on Nov. 7, 1945, to the late Wilbur and Helen Poat.

He spent most of his life in Illinois before accepting a job promotion that moved his family to West Milford in 1979.

He and his wife, Debbie, retired to Myrtle Beach in 2010.

Jeff and Debbie were married for 47 blessed years. They shared a wonderful life together.

Jeff enjoyed golfing, boat rides, fishing, gardening and smoking cigars with cherished friends and family.

He was a beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be dearly missed by all.

He is survived by his loving wife, Deborah Poat; his children, Jeffrey John Poat and wife Lorraine of West Milford, Robbin (Poat) Masna and husband Eric of Woolwich, Maine, Cory Poat of Myrtle Beach and Bret Poat of Naples, Fla.; his grandchildren, Amanda (Poat) and spouse Neil Alred, Brooke (Poat) and spouse Scott Dargis, Taylor (Poat), Courtney (Masna) and spouse Tyler White, Sydney and Madison Masna, Kasee and Kodi Poat, and Braden Poat; three great-grandchildren, Victor, Harrison and Quinn; and his sister, Myra (Poat) Doody.

The family plans to have a memorial golf tournament in Jeff’s honor during the fall in South Carolina.