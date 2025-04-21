Jessie Rodda

Jessie Douglas Highet Rodda of West Milford died on Friday, April 18, 2025, at Complete Care at Milford Manor in West Milford. She was 98.

She was born to John Highet of Paterson and Wilhelmina McReath, who was born in Carleton, Fisher Ayrshire, Scotland.

Jessie was born Oct. 14, 1926, in Paterson and grew up in North Haledon. She graduated from Hawthorne High School Class of 1944, then graduated from Sherwood Secretarial School in Paterson.

Jessie worked as a bookkeeper at Gelman’s Department Store in Pompton Lakes until her retirement.

She married Arthur Hamilton Rodda Jr., son of Arthur Hamilton Rodda Sr. and Nancy Jennie Grimsteed, on July 26, 1946, at Mountain View Methodist Church in New Jersey.

They lived with Art’s brother Edwin and Almeda Rodda in Newfoundland above the Village Sweet Shop when they were first married. They built their home in Oak Ridge and lived there until her beloved Art died in 1990.

Jessie was predeceased by her husband, Arthur, and his siblings Edwin R. Rodda (Almeda J. Mackey), William King Rodda (Charlotte Acorn), Marion Rodda (James D. Mandeville) and (Arnold Hausamann). She also was predeceased by her brother, Gilbert Highet (Edna Tillie Tenhoeve), who died in 1971 in New York City.

Jessie is survived by her nephew, Forrest E. Rodda (Vickie), of Hardyston and her wonderful friend Carol (Little) Perry of Newfoundland.

In Jessie’s photo album, you can tell she was always full of fun and had many friends. She was affectionately called Aunt Nettie.

On Sundays, Ed, Almeda, Uncle Art and Aunt Nettie would visit Forrest “Bucky” and Vickie with snacks and dinner in hand. Aunt Nettie always prepared her famous deviled eggs and Jello salad. There were many stories and laughs around the dinner table. Those days are missed.

The family thanks everyone at Complete Care at Milford Manor and Serenity Hospice who cared for Jessie.

A memorial visitation will take place Friday, May 2 from 9 to 11 a.m. with a prayer service starting at 11 a.m. at Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home, 187 La Rue Road, Newfoundland.

Final disposition will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the United Methodist Church of Newfoundland, P.O. Box 288, Newfoundland, NJ 07435.

Online condolences and directions: sticklesolteszfuneralhome.com