Joan Sherlock, a longtime West Milford resident, passed away peacefully at home on July 26, 2023. She was 90.

She spent most of her life in the New Jersey-New York area, born and raised in New York City.

She was a loving mother, doting grandmother and caring nurse.

Joan was predeceased by her loving husband of 60 years, John Sherlock.

She is survived by their children, Maureen (John) Yonushewski, Jack (Maribel) Sherlock, Nancy (Tom) Decker and Eileen (Glenn) Cassimore. Joan was the proud grandmother of Chris (Caroline) Yonushewski, Kate Yonushewski, Tom Decker and Antonio Russillo.

She will be missed by all whose lives she touched over the years.

A private memorial service will be held at a future date.