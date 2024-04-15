John Andosca passed away on March 3, 2024, at NYU after complications from a double-lung transplant. He was 64.

John was born July 25, 1959, in Brooklyn to the late Frank Andosca Sr. and Angela Andsoca, who passed away shortly after John on March 16, 2024. She was 88.

John was the oldest of three children; his baby brother, Frankie, predeceased him.

When he was 8, his parents rented a summer home in Greenwood Lake. When he was 10, his parents purchased their summer home in Awosting section of Hewitt.

John enjoyed his summers on the lake and in the woods. He enjoyed bringing his childhood friends from Brooklyn with him to enjoy the summers.

There was nothing that he could not fix or build. He enjoyed working with his hands. He enjoyed his boat and bringing people on the lake. He was affectionately known as “Captain John.”

He was loved by many and will be missed by all.

He is survived by his only sister, Ann Andosca-Greene; his beloved wife, Cheryl Mirando-Andosca; his niece, Danielle Greene; his nephew, Christopher Greene; his great-nephews, Dylan and Joseph; his aunt, Joan Andosca-Cooper; and his cousins, Betty Cooper-Weed, Diane Cooper-Wooster and Denise Cooper-Simpson. He was known as Papa John to Giuseppe and Giulietta.

A joint memorial service with his mother will be held Saturday, April 20 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace, 1911 Union Valley Road, Hewitt. All who knew John and Angela are welcome to attend.