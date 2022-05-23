John Fett, 88, of West Milford, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. He was born on July 29, 1933, in Gant, Hungary, to the late Maria (nee Zimmermann) and George Fett, Sr.

John and his family immigrated from Hungary to Eschwege, Germany, in 1946. In 1952, the family left Germany and immigrated to Passaic, NJ.

He married Anna Eller in 1956 and resided in Oak Ridge, NJ, where they raised their family.

John was a devoted Catholic and was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace RC Church in Hewitt, NJ.

He will best be remembered as enjoying living life to the fullest whether he was dancing, singing, or spending time with his family members.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife Anna in 2008; his dear parents Maria in 1964 and George Sr. in 1998; and his sister Mary Eller in 2003.

John is survived by his loving children Margaret Dixon of Narragansett, RI, and Ralph Fett of Andover, NJ; his three cherished grandsons Joseph Dixon, Ryan Dixon, and Austin Fett; one great grandson Wyatt Dixon; his dear siblings George Fett Jr., William Fett, and Barbara Zborousky; and was blessed with numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial mass will take place on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Queen of Peace Church, 1911 Union Valley Road, Hewitt, NJ 07421.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations in John’s name to American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, Texas, 758284-0692; heart.org; or the American Lung Association, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, Illinois 60601; lung.org; or to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, 1944 Union Valley Road, Hewitt, NJ 07421.

Log onto the sticklesolteszfuneralhome.com tribute wall to personally post your condolences, memories, photos or videos, and find driving directions to the church.