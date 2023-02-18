John J. Babb Jr. of Butler passed away peacefully after a short illness on Feb. 16, 2023. He was 73.

Born in Paterson on Dec. 20, 1949, he was a lifelong resident of Butler.

John was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He was a hard-working man all of his life, always taking care of his family before himself. He was his family’s coach, mechanic, Mr. Fix-It, but most of all he was their rock.

He loved woodworking, keeping his yard beautiful, watching NASCAR and doing word-search puzzles.

John is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Debra Babb (Atkins), and loving daughters, Amy Larry and her husband Tom, Loretta Babb, and Jessica Lento and her husband Michael, all of West Milford. Also surviving are his cherished grandchildren, Jonathan, Joshua, Lena and Reyna.

He was predeceased by his parents, John Sr. and Norma (Whritenour) Babb, and his stepmother; Kathleen (Bannon) Babb.

Visitation will be held Monday, Feb. 20 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Morrison Etheridge Funeral Home, 86 Bartholdi Ave., Butler. A funeral will be at 7 p.m. Monday, also at the funeral home. Final disposition will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in John’s memory at St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org