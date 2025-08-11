John Jordan

John E. Jordan, a native of Saratoga Springs, N.Y., and a longtime resident of Porter Corners, N.Y., passed away Wednesday Aug. 6, 2025, at his residence in West Milford. He was 95.

John was a lifelong resident of Saratoga County, where he often could be found on the baseball fields. Growing up, he was a talented catcher, and this passion stayed with him throughout his life, during which he managed and coached but mostly umpired.

He loved the New York Yankees and seldom missed a game. His love for sports extended to collecting sport books and autographs.

John was a retired Navy veteran.

After his distinguished military service, he became a bank officer at the Adirondack Trust Co.

John immensely enjoyed traveling and watching Westerns.

He loved spending time with his family, especially sharing stories of playing baseball, his Navy career, and his travels to all 50 states and numerous worldwide locations, with his grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by his beloved wife and travel companion of 52 years, Millicent “Millie” J. Rowland Jordan.

Survivors include two sons, Deron (Karin) Jordan of West Milford and Dean (Melissa) Jordan of Virginia; a daughter, Sonya (Michael Vukovinsky) Jordan of Chester, Conn.; eight grandchildren, Vanessa Springer, Sophia, Allison and Dean J. Jordan, Austin and Brett Anderson, and Rachael and James Vukovinsky; and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society, 260 Osborne Road, Loudonville, NY 12211.

Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 N. Broadway, Saratoga Springs.

Online remembrances may be made at burkefuneralhome.com