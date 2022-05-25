John Link, 92 years of age, of Newfoundland, NJ, passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022.

He was born on September 1, 1929, in Romania to the late Mary (nee Dizig) and the late Andrew Link.

In 1956 John married Katharina Kupetz and they resided in Garfield, NJ. They moved in1960 to Elmwood Park where they started their family. They moved again in 1970 to Newfoundland, NJ, where they remained until his passing.

John was a machinist who specialized in making precision parts for machinery such as centrifuges.

He was a Roman Catholic and a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Church, where he was a strong supporter of their music program.

John was the founder & leader of the German dance band “The John Link Orchestra” for over 50 years. As the leader, music arranger, saxophone & clarinet player and singer, music was his passion. Joined by his friends, brother Andrew, son John, and son-in-law Bob, John brought the joy of traditional German music to many throughout the years.

He was predeceased by his loving daughter Marianne Rose Link in 2008 and his sister Mary Burghoffer in 1984.

John is survived by his beloved wife Katharina; his loving children John Stephen Link and his wife Patricia, and Helen Link Campbell and her husband Robert; his cherished grandchildren Joseph Link, Stephen Link and his wife Jing Zhang Link, Lisa Campbell and Alex Campbell; his dear siblings Katherine Kaiser, Rosa Meyer, Andrew Link, Ann Link; as well as many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive visitors on Friday, May 27, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home, 187 La Rue Road, Newfoundland, NJ 07435 (for GPS use 1 Post Place).

The funeral mass will take place on Saturday, May 28, at 10 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle RC Church, 5635 Berkshire Valley Road, Oak Ridge, NJ 07435, followed by the interment at St. Thomas the Apostle Cemetery, adjacent to the church.

