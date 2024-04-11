John Schuchardt

John “Jack” Randall Schuchardt of Sarasota, Fla., and Greenwood Lake passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of March 22, 2024. He was 93.

Jack was born on April 16, 1930, and grew up in Bayside, N.Y.

He attended Farmingdale Agricultural and Technical School on Long Island.

He became a very successful businessman as the marketing manager of Dynacast International and represented the company all over the world.

Jack married the love of his life, Carol Jorrisen, on June 14, 1953. They had 56 happy years together before Carol passed away in 2009.

Jack is survived by his three children, Linda, John and his partner Kelly, and Jeff and his wife Karyn; four grandchildren, Stephen and his wife Vicky, Ali-Rose and her husband Connor, Johnny and Samantha; and a great-grandson, Jack. He also leaves his brother, Brian and his wife Marianne; four nieces and nephews; and several grandnieces and -nephews.

Jack was the absolute best guy! His family was most important to him; especially his 1-year-old great-grandson and namesake; Little Jack, whom he lived for.

Jack will be remembered with love by all who crossed his path. He lit up every room he walked into and was an instant favorite among new friends. He was one-of-a-kind in his passion for family and life itself. He especially loved his many years at Greenwood Lake and Siesta Key, sailing, fishing, boating and, of course, spending time with family.