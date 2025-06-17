Johnathan Rodriguez-Pluchino

With shattered hearts, we announce the sudden and unimaginable loss of Johnathan Eric Rodriguez-Pluchino, who passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday June 10, 2025. He was 19.

Johnny was a son, brother, grandson, uncle and friend whose larger-than-life personality left a mark on everyone he met.

He was born in Ridgewood and lived in Oakland all his life.

Known for his goofy sense of humor and the kind of laugh that could fill a room, Johnny had a special gift for making people smile. Whether he was cracking jokes, pulling harmless pranks or just being his wonderfully silly self, he made sure no one around him ever felt down for long.

He loved the outdoors - hiking and just being in nature gave him a sense of peace.

A true gym rat, he was proud of his gains and could often be found lifting weights, blasting music and hyping up his friends.

His love for cars ran deep; he was always talking about his dream ride.

More than anything, Johnny cherished time with his friends and family. Those memories are now treasures.

He is survived by his loving parents, Karen Pluchino and Eric Rodriguez; his siblings, Kristina and Michael Baratta, Kaitlin Scott, and Daniel Scott, who he adored and endlessly teased; his cherished niece and nephew, Addison and Jaxon Baratta; his proud grandparents, Cathy and Joe Pluchino and Norma Rodriguez and the late Fred Rodriguez.

Though his time with us was far too short, Johnny packed it full of laughter, love and unforgettable moments. His energy, his humor and that contagious laugh will echo in our hearts forever.