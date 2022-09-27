Joseph C. O’Brien, 87, of West Milford, NJ, formerly of Paramus, NJ, passed away on Sept. 24, 2022. He was born and raised in The Bronx, NY. He graduated top of his class from Columbus High School and received a bachelor’s degree from Baruch College. He had a successful career with Union Carbide in New York City for over 40 years. In 1959, he was married to Hanna May Duggan until her passing in 2014. Joe was also predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Mary (Ginty) O’Brien and his siblings, James (Gertrude) O’Brien, Helen O’Brien, Margaret (Richard) Booth, Neil O’Brien and Elizabeth O’Brien. Joe was a kind and generous man of integrity and will be missed many. He loved sports and was an avid fan of the Yankees, Mets & Giants. He enjoyed golf, family dinners, reading and travel. He is survived by his loving daughters, Maureen (Joe) Hooker of Quarryville, PA, Kathleen Lembo of West Milford, NJ, Eileen (Steve) Conklin of Chester, NY and Peggy O’Brien of West Milford, NJ. He is also survived by his grandchildren Jackie Brown, Danny Conklin, Kaitlin Mazzei, Michael Conklin, Joey Lembo, and Joey Mazzei. He is also survived by his great-grandson, Wesley Joseph Brown as well as countless nieces and nephews. Visitation is Sunday, Oct. 2 from 4-8 p.m. at Richards Funeral Home, 1440 Union Valley Road, West Milford, NJ 07480. Rite of Christian Burial Mass at St. Joseph Church, 454 Germantown Road, West Milford, NJ 07480 at 11 a.m., Monday, Oct. 3. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.