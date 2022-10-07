Joyce Janet Welch-Sanders was a beloved mother and wife who went to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on October 1, 2022. She passed away in her home in West Milford at the age of 87. She was predeceased by her husband Edward Sanders Jr., sons Todd Sanders and Terry Sanders, daughter Tami Sanders, and granddaughter Casey Cass-Sanders. She is survived by her sons Tab Sanders and Tracy Sanders of West Milford; grandchildren Faith, Sheena, Shane, Cori, and Stephanie; and great grandchildren, Destiny, Bella, Rylee, Brianna, Mia, and Ember. She not only raised her own children but also her grandchildren. Their parents had to work and she almost never said no; her love was immense! She took care of others before herself. She never drank or smoked. She was always helping her husband in the kitchen. She loved cooking, cleaning and running her own Sanders Farm Stand. She supported her husband to the utmost and her children were blessed to be able to have a stay at home mom! Family suppers were always important to her. Specifically, her steak and French fry nights in the front yard at the picnic table. She was a visiting homemaker for a little while, just part time, and as her children grew older she took care of Aunt Violet and family friend Hannah who was like a third grandmother to all of her children and grandchildren. In the end, they passed away in her home under her loving care with pure love, compassion and support! She was truly an amazing woman. She will be deeply and fondly missed by many. She told her son before her passing that she will be OK and Jesus will take care of her! Family and friends are invited to a 7 PM memorial gathering Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at the Echo Lake Church in West Milford.