Judith Mazur

Judith “Judy” (Gunther) Mazur of West Milford passed away on Sept. 8, 2023. She was 83.

Judy was born in Teaneck to August and Elizabeth Gunther. She was raised in Bergenfield, where she graduated from Bergenfield High School and met her future husband, Joseph Mazur.

Judy married Joseph Mazur on Aug. 31, 1957. They recently celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary.

Judy and Joe raised their three children in Bergenfield.

Several years after retiring as project manager from Equifax/Elrich & Lavidge in 2006, Judy and Joe moved to West Milford, where she made wonderful friends and acquaintances, especially through the Newcomers and Wawayanda Walkers Clubs and the West Milford Presbyterian Church.

Judy loved and enjoyed the friends she made and the surrounding beauty and peace of West Milford and the wildlife it offered. She was an avid gardener and birdwatcher who also loved kayaking and taking walks and hikes with her husband, family and friends.

Her greatest joys were spending time with her family and friends. She was an amazing wife, mom, grandma, great-grandma and friend.

Judy is survived by her beloved husband, Joseph Mazur; her daughter, Laura Milo (husband Frank Milo); her sons, Michael Mazur (wife Regina Mazur) and Jeffrey Mazur (wife Christine Mazur); five grandchildren Cara, Tessa, Michael, Dylan and Aidan; three great-grandchildren Francesca, Jackson and DJ; and niece, Marni Baum and family.

She is predeceased by her only sibling, Joan Gunther Pierson.

A Memorial/Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 11 a.m. at the West Milford Presbyterian Church.