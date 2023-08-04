Julia Sisco

Julia (Terry) A. Sisco of Highland Lakes passed away on Aug. 2, 2023, with her family by her side. She was 81.

Born and raised in Queens, N.Y., to the late George and Julia Collins, Julia moved to Upper Greenwood Lake as a teenager.

After meeting her late husband, Fred, they married and moved in 1961 to the Highland Lakes section of Vernon, where they raised their family.

Julia was a wonderful friend, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved sewing, crocheting, and spending time with her family and friends.

She was a strong and selfless person with a beautiful soul who devoted her life to taking care of her family, especially her son George. She was very loved and will be missed terribly.

She has rejoined her heavenly family and gained her wings. She leaves behind a legacy of love and kindness.

Julia was predeceased by her husband, Fred; her son George; and her sister Eileen Weingaertner.

She is survived by her loving children, Larry and his wife Amparo, Fred Jr. and his wife Regina, Teresa Ipsale and her husband Jim, and Liz Bridge and her husband Jeremy. She was a devoted grandmother of 10 and an abundance of great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive their friends at Our Lady of Fatima RC Church, 184 Breakneck Road, Highland Lakes, on Monday, Aug. 7 from 11 a.m. to noon.

A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at noon. Interment to follow at Glenwood Cemetery..

Memorial gifts may be made in Julia’s memory to the Highland Lakes Fire Departments, P.O. Box 151, Highland Lakes, NJ 07422 or to Father John’s Animal House (www.fatherjohns.org).

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com