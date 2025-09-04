Julie Lawson

Julie Marie Lawson (née Anderson) of Stow, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Aug. 23, 2025. She was 92.

Born on July 18, 1933, in Alpena, Mich., she was the third of four daughters of James and Ethel Anderson.

She graduated as salutatorian from Alpena High School in 1951.

Julie married William “Bill” Frazier Lawson in 1955, and they had four children: Steve, Mary Sue, Paul and Judy.

For two years, the family lived in France, where Julie developed her lifelong love of cooking, before returning to Ohio.

She worked in education, served as a Girl Scout leader, and was active in her church and Beta Sigma Phi. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, crafts, painting, music and family camping trips and was a devoted Cleveland Indians fan. Above all, she cherished her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; sisters Janet, Marge and Jeane; and sister-in-law, Cary Moore.

Julie is survived by her four children, six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will take place on Saturday, Sept. 20 from noon to 3 p.m. at Northampton United Methodist Church, 852 West Bath Road, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, followed immediately by a memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.