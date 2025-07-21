Karen Koning

Karen M. Koning of West Milford passed away on Monday, July 14, 2025. She was 62.

She was born on April 2, 1963, in Pequannock to Doris (nee Watkins) and Lyle Gillow.

Karen married Artte J. Koning in 1990. They lived in Bloomingdale, then moved to West Milford, where they remained for many years.

For many years, Karen was a school bus driver with the West Milford Board of Education.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Artte J. Koning, in 2021; her parents, Doris and Lyle Gillow; and her siblings William Gillow in 1982 and Tamara Gillow-Koning in 2020.

Karen is survived by her loving children, Joshua Gillow, Justin Koning and Lauren Koning; her cherished grandchildren, Piper, Joslyn, Chase, Jordyn, Ava and Elijah; her brothers Robert and Brian Gillow; as well as many dear nieces.

A memorial visitation will take place Thursday, July 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. with a memorial service at 7 p.m. at Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home, 187 La Rue Road, Newfoundland.

