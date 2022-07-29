Kathleen Ann Murray, 69, passed away peacefully at home with her husband by her side on Monday, July 18, 2022. Born to Daniel and Rita Murray in New York City, Kathleen lived in the Upper Greenwood Lake section of Hewitt NJ for over 20 years and was a former member of the Upper Greenwood Lake Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary.

Kathleen is survived by her husband Douglas Chapman of Hewitt, daughters Jessica Diamond-Meincke and her husband Greg, Erin Diamond Higgins and her husband Brian, both families residing in California. Kathleen has surviving sisters, nieces and nephews in New Jersey and California and also left behind three grandchildren, Brecken, Isla, and Ryan. Kathleen was predeceased by her father, mother, brother and a sister. Memorial gifts may be sent to the Autism Society of America. A Celebration-of-Life will be held at a latter day.