Keith M. Carpenter of West Milford passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 8, 2023. He was 78.

Keith was born in Suffern, N.Y., to Rosemary and Marvin Carpenter.

He grew up in Ramsey, N.J., before moving to San Mateo, Calif. He married Theresa Jean Emerson on April 18, 1964, in Burlingame, Calif. They moved back to New Jersey and settled in West Milford in 1967.

They raised their two sons, Mark and Brett, there.

Keith was a plumber who owned a family business in West Milford. He worked alongside his nephew Edward Schroeder for seven years and his son Mark for 25 years.

He was a longtime member of the Meadowbrook Gun Club. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was an active community member, who served as a football and baseball Little League coach as well as a booster club member.

Keith always made himself available to help others in need throughout his community. He was loved by all those who had the good fortune to know him. His family’s hearts are broken by his passing. May he rest in peace.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Theresa, married for 59 years; his son Mark and his wife, Siobhan; and his grandchildren, Ava and Keith. He also is survived by his brother-in-law, Edward Schroeder; his niece Rosemary Reno and her husband, Charles; and eight great-nieces and -nephews.

Keith was predeceased by his son Brett; his niece Sue Zucnick and her husband, Mark; his nephew, Edward Schroeder and his wife; Judy; and his loving sister, Gail M. Schroeder.

A private service will be held at Richards Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to New Jersey Special Olympics (www.sonj.org) or Camp Marcella (https://campmarcella.org/), a summer camp for children and adults with disabilities in Rockaway, N.J.