Keith McPherson

Keith John McPherson, formerly of Hewitt, died peacefully Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, in a memory care facility where he had lived near his family in Pittsburgh for the past six years. He was 91.

Keith was born July 8, 1933, to William and Isobel McPherson of River Edge. In 1951 he graduated from Hackensack High School, where he lettered in soccer, playing the position of fullback when his team won the 1950 New Jersey State Championship.

In 1952, after participating in Boy Scouts throughout his youth, he earned the rank of Eagle Scout as part of BSA Troop 85.

Keith then served in the U.S. Navy as an electronics technician 2nd Class7 aboard the USS Beale (DDE-471) from June 1953 to June 1957. Upon discharge, Keith continued his service in the Reserves as part of the Civil Air Patrol until 1961.

He was very proud of his 30-year career as a copier technician at IBM, where he worked until his retirement in 1991.

Having lived most of his adult life on Greenwood Lake, Keith owned a myriad of boats that he tinkered with and docked at his house. In addition, he was SCUBA certified and traveled annually to the Caribbean for diving trips with his friends.

Keith was also an avid private pilot who learned to fly at the Teterboro airport in the 1960s. He became a well-known face at the Greenwood Lake Airport in West Milford. His favorite airplane was his Cessna 150, N5951T, which he loaned to his brother, Neil, in 1970 so he could learn to fly as well. Keith also owned a Piper Cherokee and was a part-owner of a Mooney.

Keith had many longtime friends in the Greenwood Lake area, and he will be remembered fondly for his infectious smile and upbeat personality. He greeted everyone with happiness and was very generous with his time and money, always concerned with helping people in any way he could.

He never met an animal he didn’t love, especially the “puppy dogs” in his neighborhood.

Keith is survived by his brother, Neil (Joyce); nephew, Keith (Vicki); and niece, Laura (Antonio), who all live in Pittsburgh, as well as five great-nieces and nephews, who all loved Keith and fondly remember “Uncle Keith Week” every August when he would come to Pittsburgh to spoil them with ice cream and trips to the zoo. He is also survived by his dear friend, Rea Wundrack Lippner of West Milford, to whom Keith’s family is profoundly grateful for her unconditional love, support and assistance in giving Keith a smooth transition into his twilight years.

Services and burial will be private. If you wish to honor Keith, please donate in his name to the West Milford Animal Shelter, Lycosky Road, West Milford, NJ 07480.