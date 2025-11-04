We mourn the passing of Keith Thompson. Raised in West Milford, Keith was a master carpenter and a master luthier. For many years, he played guitar with Rich Rainey and the Bluegrass Cousins. The band played at the inauguration of Governor Brendan Byrne, Giants Stadium, and on Sesame Street, among other events. Keith played the dobro, guitar and the five string banjo. He also sang on the band’s record album. Keith was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother and friend. His family will be honoring his legacy with a private memorial at a later time.