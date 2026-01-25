Kerry Graney

Kerry Lawrence Dennis Graney, of Mahopac, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Jan. 19, 2026 at the age of 79.

Born on October 15, 1946, Kerry grew up in the Bronx, N.Y., with his parents, Katherine and Thomas and his younger sister, Kathleen (Kilcommons). They cherished active Summers with family in Mahopac, N.Y. Kerry attended The College of Santa Fe in New Mexico and went on to have a long and successful career with the Nynex Phone company.

Kerry was the proud father of Thom and Erin (Alvarez) whom he raised with his former wife, Julie Graney, in West Milford, N.J.

After retiring from the phone company, Kerry moved to Mahopac and enjoyed driving a school bus for the Mahopac School district. He was a loving grandpa to his three grandchildren, Julianna, Matthew, and Thatcher.

Kerry was incredibly intelligent, had the most unique and eclectic interests, and an unmatched sense of humor. He was the kind of funny that came naturally-quick-witted, perfectly timed, and always memorable, often times leaving his captive audience crying with laughter.

He will be deeply missed by his friends and family and will be forever remembered with love and laughter.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 31, from 1-4 p.m. at Richard’s Funeral Home in West Milford, N.J. In Kerry’s honor, the family asks that you perform an act of kindness or tell a joke in his memory.