Lawrence Henry Tornow

It is with heavy hearts that we announce that Lawrence (Larry) Henry Tornow passed away on March 12, 2026, at the age of 82.

Born May 29, 1943, in Jersey City, N.J., Larry was the youngest of two children. He graduated from Saint Peter’s College and later earned a Master’s degree. He was a high school science teacher for 25 years, primarily teaching Earth Science and occasionally Chemistry. He taught at Manchester Regional High School in North Haledon, N.J. While teaching, he also served as stage crew supervisor for many school productions.

Photography was one of the great passions of Larry’s life and he used to capture personal travel and landscape photography, and teaching photography informally to others.

Larry moved to West Milford, N.J., in 1971 and remained deeply connected to the area for the rest of his life. He lived with his former wife, Anita Tornow, and their children in Upper Greenwood Lake and joined the UGL Volunteer Fire Company 5 in 1975. He was a member for more than 30 years. Larry served as Company 5’s president for more than a dozen years. He also served as Company 5’s Financial Secretary and was a member of the Company 5 Fire Police. In 1980, he started the West Milford Fire Department Fire Photo Unit. He also served on the board of the Upper Greenwood Lake Members Association.

After retiring from teaching, Larry worked for approximately 20 years as an insurance inspector, which continued to involve photography. Larry belonged to several synagogues over the years, including congregations in Greenwood Lake and Pompton Lakes, and later the merged congregation. He remained active in synagogue life and kept kosher until his passing. Larry was a resident of Bald Eagle Commons (Building 2).

Graveside services were held on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at King Solomon Memorial Park in Clifton, New Jersey.

Larry survived by his former wife, Anita Tornow, daughter, Elisa Tornow, son, Aaron Tornow, daughter-in-law, Audrie Tornow, his niece, Sheila Berman, nephew, Steven Berman, and his three grandchildren, Ethan, Colin, and Lara Tornow.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, David and Ester Tornow, sister, Bertha Berman and nephew, Murray Berman.

Donations can be made in his name to the Upper Greenwood Lake Fire Company http://www.uglvac.org/donate.html or Young Audiences Arts for Learning https://yanjep.org/donate/. The family is compiling stories about Larry. If you have a story you would like to share, please reach out to elisa@broadapproach.net.