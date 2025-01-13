Leo Kaytes, 91

Leo Kaytes, a devoted family man, respected businessman, and cornerstone of the Warwick community for nearly five decades, passed away peacefully on Jan. 10, 2025, at St. Anthony Community Hospital. Surrounded by the love of his family, he left behind a legacy of unwavering dedication, selflessness, and kindness. He was 91.

Born on Sept. 21, 1933, in Paterson, NJ, to Elias and Adla Kattas, Leo was a first-generation American and the proud son of Syrian immigrants. Raised in a household that valued hard work and integrity, he exemplified these principles throughout his life.

A self-made man, Leo juggled various jobs, including working as an electrician for Singer Kearfott, managing a used car lot, and serving at a telephone company — all while raising a family with his beloved wife, Gladys. These core values guided his every endeavor, from his successful 40-year leadership of Leo Kaytes Ford to his lifelong dedication to his family and community. Under Leo’s leadership, the dealership became a trusted institution in Warwick, renowned for its exceptional service, commitment to customers, and unwavering support of local causes. His business was not only a livelihood but also a platform for giving back to the community he loved so dearly.

Leo’s greatest joy and source of pride was his family. He and Gladys, his wife of nearly 70 years, raised five children in a home filled with love, faith, and boundless support. Together, they created a legacy of devotion and generosity, guiding their children and grandchildren with the values of compassion, kindness, and integrity.

Faith played a central role in Leo’s life. A founding member of St. Ignatius Antiochian Orthodox Church in Florida, NY, Leo worked tirelessly alongside Gladys to nurture the parish and its mission. Their commitment to their faith community was evident in their active participation and unwavering support. Leo was also a driving force in the growth of Holy Spirit Orthodox Church (OCA), and his beautiful bass singing voice could often be heard in the choir at St. George’s Antiochian Orthodox Church, where his voice enriched services and lifted spirits.

Leo’s sense of service extended far beyond his family and church. A proud Warwick Valley Rotarian for over 40 years, he embodied the organization’s guiding principle, “Service Above Self.” Leo’s contributions to both local and global Rotary initiatives left an indelible mark on the community. He played a key role in establishing the Garden of the Child program, providing early childhood education to families in need, and championed the Backpack Snack Attack program, ensuring no child in the community went hungry. Over the years, Leo’s dedication earned him leadership roles on numerous boards, including St. Anthony Community Hospital, Bon Secours Charity Health System, Winslow Therapeutic Riding Center, and St. Ignatius Parish Council. His contributions were widely recognized, earning him accolades such as Warwick’s Citizen of the Year Award and the Rotary District 7210 Jeffrey Keahon Foundation Award.

An avid Jets fan, Leo relished watching games, rooting for his team, and sharing the highs and lows of the season with family and friends. He loved sharing stories, reminiscing about his youth, family, and travels, and reliving the moments that defined a life rich in experience and connection. His warmth and humor drew people to him, and his stories served as a living record of his journey, inspiring those around him. For three decades, Leo and Gladys enjoyed the warmth and beauty of Fort Myers, Fl., where they created cherished memories as snowbirds. Leo also had a passion for travel and embraced opportunities to explore new places and cultures, always bringing back memories and stories to share. His love of adventure reflected his zest for life and his ability to find joy in both the extraordinary and the everyday. Leo’s family life was profoundly meaningful. His home was a place of love, faith, and celebration, where traditions were honored, meals were shared, and life’s milestones were cherished. He not only cared deeply for his family but also extended his love and kindness to countless friends, many of whom he considered family. Leo’s life was a testament to the power of connection and the enduring bonds of love.

Leo is predeceased by his wife Gladys and survived by his beloved children: Adele Van Haste and her husband William of Vernon, NJ; Eileen Padham and her husband Michael; Debbie Thiessen; Sharon Vandenbos and her husband Mark; and Leo R. Kaytes and his wife Karen, all of Warwick. His enduring legacy continues through his cherished grandchildren: Heather Ruxton and her husband Steven, Kenneth Van Haste, Brittany Pfaffenberger and her husband Frank, Jennifer Padham, Melissa Padham-Maass and her husband Paul, Michael Padham and his wife Ivy, Jeffrey Padham and his wife Kimberly, Jason Thiessen and his wife Alexandra, Stephen Thiessen and his wife Alena, Christopher Thiessen and his wife Christine, Stephanie Thiessen, Daniel Vandenbos, Joseph Vandenbos, Nicholas Vandenbos and his girlfriend Nicole, Kristen Kaytes, and Matthew Kaytes. Leo also leaves behind 15 great-grandchildren who will forever carry forward his values of love, generosity, and integrity. He is also survived by his sister Alice Mamary of Little Falls, NJ, and many nephews and nieces.

Visitation: Tuesday, January 14, 2025, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home. Celebration of life: Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Ignatius Antiochian Orthodox Church in Florida, NY, followed by interment at Warwick Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations in Leo’s memory to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, stjude.org), or Warwick Valley Humane Society (wvhumane.org).

Leo Kaytes lived a life of purpose, guided by his unwavering faith, love for his family, and commitment to serving others. His memory will forever remain a source of inspiration and a testament to the power of a life well-lived. May his memory be eternal.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.