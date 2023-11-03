Leonard Riccardi

Leonard Peter Riccardi of Stockholm passed away peacefully in his home on Oct. 14, 2023. He was 98.

He was born on Oct. 7, 1925, in Newark to the late Rocco and Filomena Riccardi. Leonard grew up in Newark with his parents, sister Josephine and brother Paul. He attended Barringer High School, where he was the captain of the fencing team.

Leonard was a U.S. Navy veteran serving in the European theaters of war during World War II. He entered active service on Jan. 17, 1944, and was on the USS Nuthatch in the invasion of Normandy and Omaha. Leonard received an honorable discharge on May 17, 1946, with a rank of Pharmacist’s Mate Second Class.

After his service, he attended fashion design school in New York; later he became a tailor for a men’s clothing store.

On June 14, 1959, Leonard married the love of his life, Shirley Hand. They first lived in West Milford. Then in 1964 they bought their home in Stockholm.

He was a devoted husband and father to their three children, Robin, Karen and Leonard.

Leonard was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Franklin with his wife, Shirley, for many years. He was a Eucharistic Minister and part of the Faith Formation Classes, Homebound Ministry and Prayer Shawl Ministry.

Leonard was predeceased by his son, Leonard Peter Riccardi; his parents, Rocco and Filomena (Pellecchia) Riccardi; his sister. Josephine (Riccardi) Glenn; and his brother, Paul Riccardi.

He is survived by his loving wife, Shirley (Hand) Riccardi; daughters, Robin (Riccardi) Hough and Karen (Riccardi) Day and her husband Wayne; daughter-in-law, Laura (Holl) Riccardi; grandchildren; Danielle (Hough) Bailey and her husband Kyle, Tylor Dippel and his wife Stephanie, Jane (Riccardi) Irwin and her husband Patrick, Maryanne (Riccardi) Snyder and her husband Steven, Peter Riccardi and his wife Janine, and Nicholas Riccardi and his wife Lilly; and nine great-grandchildren.

The family received their friends at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin, on Oct. 17. A funeral and Mass of Christian Burial was Oct. 18 with entombment following at Immaculate Conception Mausoleum, Hardyston.

Memorial gifts to Immaculate Conception RC Church would be greatly appreciated.

Information and condolences may be found at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com