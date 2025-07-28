LeRoy G. Tice of Pelican Island passed peacefully on July 17, 2025. He was 89.

Born Sept. 30, 1935, in Franklin, he grew up in Newfoundland, went to the Newfoundland School and graduated in the Class of 1953 at Butler High School.

He married Lillian Kartanowich in 1959, and the couple built their home in Oak Ridge, where they raised their three children.

LeRoy proudly served in the U.S. Army at Fort Dix from 1957 to 1959.

When he returned to civilian life, he built a successful career at the New Jersey Bell Telephone Co.

Serving as chief of the Community Fire Company #1 in Newfoundland from 1965 to 1970, he joined the fire company as a junior fireman as soon as he was old enough to do so and became a lifelong volunteer.

He served for many years on the Community Fair Committee that brought entertainment to the area and earned funds to support the fire company’s purchase of trucks and equipment before the time of municipal support for the volunteer fire companies.

LeRoy enjoyed boating at the Jersey Shore, gardening, traveling the world and tinkering around the house. He enjoyed sharing stories of his childhood and memories of the past. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

He was predeceased by his mother, Helen Rude Tice, and his father, LeRoy Tice Sr.

His memory will carry on through his wife, Lillian Tice; son and daughter-in-law Jeffrey and Kathy Tice; daughter, Robin Zarzecki; son and daughter-in-law Troy and Theresa Tice; and his sister, Shirley Tice Rhinesmith Mazalewski.

He also is remembered through his grandchildren, Nicole Zarzecki, Tyler Tice and wife Sophia, Jessie Dilts and husband Kenneth, Thomas Zarzecki, Ryan Tice, Samantha Andella and husband Tyler, Sydney Tice, Cassandra Tice and Zachary Tice; great-grandchildren, Paisley and Levi Dilts; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, Aug. 3 at 2 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, LaRue Road, Newfoundland.

In lieu of flowers, it is requested that memorial donations be sent to the church.