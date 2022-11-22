It is with Great Sadness that I announce the passing of Lewis G. Fretterd who entered Eternal Life on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, surrounded by family and friends. He was a hard working Laborer at Local 235 in Westchester County, N.Y. He lived in West Milford, N.J., formerly from Yonkers, NY. His loving and most generous Spirit will be carried on and forever remembered by his wife, Elizabeth Fretterd, his most cherished daughter Chelsea Rose Fretterd and her companion Will Mayes, His brothers Dino Fretterd and Steven Fretterd, his sister Patricia Fretterd, his cousin Peter Ferraro, his niece Nicole Fretterd, his nephew Nicholas Fretterd, his neighbors on Compass Ave. and his family of countless other friends. We were so Blessed to learn many valuable lessons from Lou during his 65 years on this earth. Lewis is reunited in Heaven with his beloved mother Maria Morra Fretterd, his beloved father Lewis H. Fretterd, his step-mother Eleanor Fretterd, his grandparents Rose and Frank Morra, and George and Mary Fretterd, countless in-laws and friends too numerous to list, but not forgotten. I feel the need to mention his dearest lifelong friends Kevin Bailey, Tom Bellio, Randy Ryan, Chris Ryan and Dave Thomas.