Lewis J. Rose, Sr., 49, of West Milford, devoted and loving husband, father, Detective Sergeant, volunteer firefighter, and United States Army veteran, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on April 4, 2026, after a courageous and inspiring two-year battle with cancer.

Born on May 24, 1976, Lewis spent much of his life in Ocean Gate, New Jersey, where he was raised and first developed his lifelong commitment to serving others. At just 16 years old, he began volunteering with the Ocean Gate First Aid Squad, following in the footsteps of his mother, Linda Costa. He went on to join the Ocean Gate Fire Department and later the Bayville Volunteer Fire Company, where he served until his deployment with the United States Army in 2003 in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

After returning home in 2004, Lewis relocated to West Milford, where he continued his service to the community as a member of Apshawa Fire Company #1 and Macopin Fire Company #4.

In August of 2005, Lewis began his distinguished career with the West Milford Police Department, where he proudly served for 21 years. Throughout his career, he held numerous roles including Patrol Officer, CPR Instructor, and Field Training Officer. Upon his promotion to Sergeant, he served as a Patrol Supervisor and Unit Commander of Firearms Training, Hostage Negotiations, and Honor Guard. He was later assigned to the Detective Bureau, where he served as a Detective Sergeant. Lewis was deeply respected by his colleagues and community for his leadership, dedication, and unwavering commitment to protecting others.

Lewis firmly believed in creating lasting memories with his children, whether through family vacations, celebrating special moments, or simply spending time together. He always put his family first and was known for his sense of humor and ability to make others laugh. A devoted protector and loving father, these are just a few of the qualities and memories his children will carry in their hearts forever.

Lewis was the beloved husband of his wife of 29 years, Melissa; and a loving and devoted father to Lewis Rose Jr. and his wife, Kristen, Ryan Rose, Mikayla Rose, and Tyler Rose. He was the proud and adoring grandfather of his cherished granddaughters, Reagan and Rebecca Rose, who were truly the joy of his life. He is also survived by his mother, Linda Costa, and stepfather, Ron Burr, Sr.; his brother, Thomas Rose; as well as many loving nieces, nephews, and extended family members, including in-laws, who will cherish his memory.

Lewis will be remembered as a devoted son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, co-worker, and friend. His strength, courage, and selfless service to his country and community leave behind a lasting legacy that will never be forgotten.

In keeping with Lewis’ selfless spirit and lifelong dedication to helping others, his family hopes to raise awareness about the risks faced by service members. Lewis was diagnosed with esophageal cancer, connected to his exposure to burn pits during his military service. Information about early detection, including blood tests capable of identifying over 50 types of cancer, is available through the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Additionally, the Department of Veterans Affairs has expanded healthcare and benefits for veterans exposed to toxic substances through the PACT Act. The Rose family hopes that, by sharing Lewis’ story, others may benefit from early detection and access to the care they deserve.

Visitation will be held at Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home, 187 LaRue Road, Newfoundland, NJ, on Thursday, April 9, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a memorial service beginning at 2 p.m. Final honors will take place immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lewis’ honor to MSK Giving https://giving.mskcc.org/ and Tunnel to Towers Foundation https://t2t.org/

On line condolences and directions: www.sticklesolteszfuneralhome.com.