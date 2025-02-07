Lorraine LaNeve

Lorraine (Loeb) LaNeve of West Milford passed away on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. She was 89.

She was born in New York and lived in Wanaque before moving to West Milford.

She was a nurse, paralegal and mediator.

Beloved wife of the late Alfred Robert LaNeve. Lorraine was best known for having triplets.

She is survived by her children, Candice Marie (LaNeve) Earl and her husband Thomas of West Milford, Glen Richard LaNeve and his wife Lucy of Horseheads, N.Y., Alfred Robert LaNeve Jr. and his wife JoAnn of Kinnelon, and Gayle Suzanne (LaNeve) Quigley and her husband Kevin of Rotonda West, Fla. She was blessed with 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be at D’Agostino Funeral Home, 881 Ringwood Ave., Haskell, on Monday, Feb. 10 from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral will be Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. followed by a burial at Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 75 N, Church Road, Sparta.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org or Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org