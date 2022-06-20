Lorraine M. Otero (VanDyke), age 87, of Haskell, passed away on June 15, 2022. She grew up in Riverdale in 1958. She was the beloved wife of John Otero for 69 years, loving mother of Jean Otero of Pequannock, Diane Otero Lawson of Haskell, Jackie Harris and her husband Chris of Pompton Plains, and John M. Otero and his wife Sandy of West Milford.

She was predeceased by her parents Helen and John OrVille VanDyke, brother Ronald VanDyke and sister Geraldine Briggs. She was the grandmother of David, Chris, Patrick, Katie and Michael, and the great grandmother of Christopher and Charlie.

Visitation was on Monday from 4 to 8, with a funeral service on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the D’Agostino Funeral Home, 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell Interment Midvale Cemetery, Wanaque. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Lorraine Otero’s name to support Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Checks, made payable to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, mailed to Attn: Community Fundraising Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Office of Development, PO Box 27106, New York, NY 10087. Please indicate on the check memo line that the gift is in memory of Lorraine Otero.