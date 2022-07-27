Louis De Vito, 84, passed away July 26, 2022. Born in Naples, Italy, to Nino and Rose De Vito, he came to the United States in 1955. Louis was an electrical engineer for Bendix Aerospace. He served in the U.S. Air Force attaining rank of captain. Louis was active in the West Milford P.A.L. coaching soccer, and also coached fencing and soccer at West Milford High School.

He was the beloved husband of Irene (Mills) De Vit and the loving father of Janis De Vito of Morristown, NJ, and Stephen De Vito of Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania. He is also survived by his two granddaughters, Maya Burton and Casey Rose De Vito.

A memorial gathering will be held Thursday, September 8, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Richards Funeral Home, 1440 Union Valley Road, West Milford.