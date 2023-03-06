Lucille Laborda

Lucille Romano Laborda died Thursday, March 2, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Paterson. She was 85.

Lucille was born July 17, 1937, in Manhattan to Anna Susinno and Joseph Romano.

Lucille married Miguel Laborda on Feb. 12, 1955, at St. Sebastian’s Church in Manhattan. The two were each other’s lifelong companions.

Shortly after their marriage, they moved to Wayne, and Miguel built them a house they would use to start a family.

Lucille is survived by her granddaughter Lucille, whom she raised from birth, and her husband, Stephen Molan. She’s also survived by her other granddaughter Nicole Laborda as well as Danielle and her husband Rich Landervillie.

Lucille also had a hand in helping raise her great-grandchildren, Melanie, Matthew, Emily, Jake, Anthony, Richie and Victoria.

She had so much love to give and loved being with her grandchildren for they were her life.

Lucille also loved watching cooking shows, shopping, crafting, vacationing, and spending time with her family and friends.

When her granddaughter was younger, they would go on cruises twice a year with friends. Most recently, Lucille enjoyed traveling out west with her family, exploring the country on a two-week adventure and then heading for a week trip to Walt Disney World.

Lucille especially will be remembered for her beautiful voice, her humor, her kindness and her fiery spirit. Anyone who knew her loved her. She will be missed so very much.