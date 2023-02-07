Marino Reffi

Marino Eugene Reffi of West Milford passed away at his home on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. He was 88.

He was born on Aug. 14, 1934, in Manhattan to the late Appollonia (nee Sabattini) and the late Eugene Reffi and grew up in New York City.

Marino married Joyce Thompson in 1957, and they raised their five children while residing in West Milford.

He was predeceased by his loving parents, Appollonia and Eugene; his beloved wife, Joyce Reffi; his adored son Eugene Reffi; his grandson Robert Drew; his dear brothers, Victor Reffi and Leo Reffi; and his nephew Robert Reffi.

Marino is survived by his devoted children, Jim Reffi and his wife Kathleen, Michael Reffi, Christine Drew and her husband Wally, and Leeann Detaranto; his cherished grandchildren, Ryan Reffi, Adam Reffi, Brandon Detaranto, Katie Junior, Amy Scanniello and Kayla Reffi; his adored great-grandchildren, Jesse Reffi, Clayton Reffi, Emmy Rose Junior and Vincent Scanniello; his dear niece, Paula Morris; his Red Shirted Veteran group; the Wanaque Golden Age club; and many dear friends.

The family will receive visitors on Thursday, Feb. 9 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home, 187 La Rue Road, Newfoundland.

The funeral Mass will take place on Friday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph’s RC Church, 454 Germantown Road, West Milford.

Immediately following the funeral Mass, Marino will be interred beside his wife at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, adjacent to the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/GiftFunds/GiftFunds?px=7863200&pg=personal&fr_id=39300

Online condolences and directions at www.sticklesolteszfuneralhome.com