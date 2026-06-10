It is with great sadness, and with hearts full of gratitude for a life so beautifully lived, that we announce the passing of Mary Ryan-Zanotti, 75, of Oak Ridge, N.J., formerly of Highland Lakes, N.J. Mary was a woman whose warmth, generosity, and boundless love touched everyone fortunate enough to know her.

Mary was born to her beloved parents, John and Margaret Ryan, who preceded her in death. She was the cherished wife of the late Ferruccio “Pucci” Zanotti, and together they built a home that was always open, always welcoming, and always filled with love. She was the devoted sister of the late Kathleen Ryan Peterson and her husband Robert Peterson, with whom she shared a lifetime of treasured memories.

Throughout her life, Mary gave herself fully and freely to others. Her home was never just a house — it was a sanctuary where friends, neighbors, and strangers alike were welcomed with a warm smile, a generous table, and a heart that never turned anyone away. She lived her faith not in words alone, but in every quiet act of kindness and every open door.

Mary was a devoted and active member of St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Oak Ridge, where she served her parish community with joy and dedication. She proclaimed the Word of God as a Lector, brought the Eucharist to her fellow parishioners as a Eucharistic Minister, and willingly stepped forward to serve in whatever way was needed. Her presence at St. Thomas was a gift to all who worshipped alongside her, and her commitment to her faith was a constant and shining example to her community.

Mary’s spirit of service extended beyond her parish to the wider community through her deeply devoted volunteer work with the Department for Persons with Disabilities (DPD), a Catholic Charities agency of the Diocese of Paterson. She gave her time, her energy, and her heart to those in her care, embodying the very mission of Christ to love and serve the most vulnerable among us. To those she served at DPD, she was not simply a volunteer — she was a compassionate presence, a steady hand, and a loving friend.

Mary dedicated her professional life to education, serving as a beloved teacher in West Milford, New Jersey, where her influence extended far beyond the classroom. She poured herself into her students with patience, encouragement, and genuine care, and the seeds she planted in the hearts and minds of the children of West Milford will continue to grow for generations to come.

She is survived by a wide circle of dear and devoted friends and cousins who loved her deeply and will miss her every single day.

Mary Ryan-Zanotti was a woman who gave everything and asked for nothing in return. In the words of Matthew 25, she fed the hungry, welcomed the stranger, and cared for those in need — and in doing so, she reflected the very heart of God.

She will be forever loved, forever missed, and forever remembered.

The visitation will take place on Thursday, July 23, 2026, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home, 187 La Rue Road, Newfoundland, NJ 07435.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, July 24, 2026 at 10 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle RC Church, 5635 Berkshire Valley Road, Oak Ridge, NJ 07438.

Immediately following the funeral mass, Mary will be interred beside her husband at North Hardyston Cemetery on Route 94 in Hamburg, NJ (Hardyston Twp.) 07419

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Mary’s name to: Department for Persons with Disabilities, P.O. Box 2539, 1 Catholic Charities Way, Oak Ridge, NJ 07438. https://www.ccpaterson.org/zanotti