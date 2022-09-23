Michael B. Knapp of Ringwood, NJ, passed on September 21,2022, at 67, from a long-time battle with his health. He was the owner of Knapp’s Service Center (West Milford Tire) for nearly 30 years, serving the community with a kind heart and a helping hand, where he was also a resident for most of his life.

He was a classic car and motorcycle enthusiast that loved anything with a motor. When he wasn’t fixing something, he was reading or watching videos on how to fix something. He was a proud grandfather of three: Abigail, Wesley and Ivy. Michael leaves behind his wife Emily of 39 years and six children: daughter Aimie Martellacci and husband Joe Martellacci, son Michael Knapp Jr, daughter Monica Knapp-Cahill and husband Jay Cahill, son Matthew Knapp and wife Aerial Knapp, son Robert Knapp and fiancé Michaela Winnans, and son Albert Knapp; brother Arthur Knapp and wife Celeste Knapp; sisters Veronica Knapp and Louise Watson; and sister-in-law Melissa Niverth and husband Tim Niverth.

He is predeceased by his parents Wilbur and Josephine Knapp, sister Marie Daffin and brother Charles Knapp. At the family’s request all arrangements are private.