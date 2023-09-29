Michael Dwan

Michael James Dwan passed away Sept. 25, 2023. He was 51.

Mike, known by his childhood friends as Bresh, was born Jan. 19, 1972, in Pequannock and lived there in his toddler years. He grew up in Butler, where he resided until 1996, when he moved to Maine with his partner, Vanessa DeGroat.

They lived in Maine (Poland Spring) for almost 20 years while he worked primarily in the air compressor industry as a tech, then an inside salesperson.

Then they moved to Pennsylvania to be closer to family.

Mike had an outgoing personality, was very quick-witted and would do anything for anyone no matter what hour of the day it was.

He liked to ride four-wheelers, hunt and fish, and go on many adventures with Vanessa and sometimes Garrett to look for moose up North. He enjoyed adventuring up until his final hours. They were never home.

He was predeceased by his father, Walter Dwan Jr.; his stepdad, Myron “Mike” Sherr; his paternal grandparents, Walter and Rita Dwan; and his maternal grandparents, Norma and Herbert Zwerdling.

Mike and Vanessa have one son, Garrett, whom they both love very much. His mother, Barbara Sherr, lives with Vanessa and Garrett.

Mike also is survived by a brother, Patrick Dwan, and a nephew, Shawn Dwan, whose mother is Jennifer Dacunto Dwan.

He will be missed by many.

A celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 21 in Erskine Lakes (Ringwood) at the Hilltop Clubhouse, 30 High Point Lane, at 1 p.m. Anyone attending, please arrive by 1 p.m. if possible.