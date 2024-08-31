Michael Gerlitz

Michael “Big Mike” Gerlitz lost his battle with cancer Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. He passed away peacefully at his home in North Pharsalia, N.Y., and is “Going up to the Spirit in the Sky” to be greeted by Mom, Dad and our Father of all creation. He was 64.

Born March 30, 1960, in New Brunswick to Richard and Evelyn Gerlitz, Mike was the second of four children in the lively family of Gerlitz kids.

Growing up in West Milford was a great experience for any kid ... building forts in the woods, snow forts in the winter, fishing, hunting, boating, and riding everything and anything with wheels. No helmets, basic rules of the day, and, yes, drank from the garden hose.

If you knew Mike, you never knew what he’d be driving when you met up with him ... everything from a 59 Panhead Trike, 64 Nova with a 4WD conversion, 68 Panel Truck and probably about 75 vehicles in between his last one, a Cadillac Escalade.

Mike made every ride fun with his own add-ons, but his true joy was a 99 Harley Custom Fatboy.

Mike spent most of his life living in West Milford, where he always enjoyed Mike-Gyvering anything ... he was a self proclaimed engineer for sure.

Working in various forms of the construction industry, Mike was a skilled welder, factory installer, residential builds and renovations, and tree services, which all afforded him the opportunity to travel throughout the United States.

Truly, living on Lincoln Avenue and hosting an annual pig roast on Memorial Day was something everyone looked forward to. Mike made everything fun and adventurous and his love and laughter will be missed.

Mike is survived by his siblings, Richard Gerlitz of South New Berlin, N.Y., Diann Rennicke (husband Chad) of Longmont, Colo., and Doug Gerlitz (wife Alison) of West Milford, five nieces and nephews, Raymond McGrath, Angela Mathias, Brittany Gerlitz, Sarah Gerlitz and Julie Gerlitz; three stepnieces and stepnephews, John Rovinski, Ronnie Rovinski and Guilia Dubreuil; and many other family and friends.

Mike was preceded in death by his nephews Ricky McGrath and Shane Mathias.

Any chance to do a pig roast for someone, Mike was there ... naturally, a final pig roast will be held in his honor.

The family has asked that contributions be made in memory of him to Hospice & Palliative Care of Chenango County, N.Y.