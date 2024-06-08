Michael Larry

Michael Scott Larry of West Milford passed away suddenly on May 31, 2024. He was 48.

Born May 1, 1976, Mike enjoyed hunting, fishing, Nascar, the great outdoors, and spending time with his family and friends.

He had a smile that was so bright he would light up any room.

He is survived by his beloved children, Dylan Larry of Montague and Brianna Larry of Vernon; his parents, Benjamin and Patricia of Edgewood, Md.; his brothers and sister-in-laws, Kevin Larry (Michelle) of Landford, Pa., Russell Larry of Edgewood and Tom Larry (Amy) of West Milford; his nephews, Kevin Jr., Christopher, Nicky, Jonathan and Joshua; and many great-nieces, great-nephews, extended family and close friends.

Final disposition will be private.