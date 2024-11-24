Michael Nan Heerschap of Lander, Wyo., passed away on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. She was 80.

She was born Nov. 28, 1943, in Newark, the oldest of three sisters. Her parents had wanted a boy, so their firstborn was stuck with the name “Michael” - hence the quickly adopted use of her middle name Nan.

She grew up in northern New Jersey and graduated from Rutherford High School in 1961.

After graduation, Nan worked as a secretary at the Prudential Insurance Co. She even competed in the Prudential beauty pageant in 1964, which she was especially proud of.

Nan enjoyed recreating outdoors and was part of a boating group along the Hudson River. It was in this group of friends that she met Cornelius “Neil” David Heerschap, whom she married in May 1969 in Rutherford. That group remained friends for the rest of their lives.

Nan and Neil bought a house on the shores of Pinecliff Lake in West Milford and became part of the Pinecliff Lake Community Club. They continued to enjoy recreating on the lakes and rivers of northern New Jersey and the Adirondacks for many decades.

Their son David Michael Heerschap was born in 1978, followed by another son, Ryan Thomas Heerschap, in 1979.

Nan worked as a nanny while raising David and Ryan for several decades. Neil was a Postal Service truck driver who preferred the night shift so he could be with the boys for most of their waking hours.

They traveled the Eastern seaboard by recreational vehicle each year and enjoyed beach and pool time together, including summers at Otter Lake in the Adirondacks. One of Nan’s favorite pastimes was sunbathing on the beach, whether next to the ocean or a lake.

She loved animals and always had multiple pets in the house.

Nan and Neil were dedicated band parents, traveling to follow Ryan and David’s marching band all over the tristate area.

Nan and Neil were married for more than 40 years, until his passing in 2011.

Nan became certified as a home health aide.

In 2019, she moved to Wyoming to be closer to her son David and his family, and she lived for four years in the wonderful community of Mountain Vista. She attended the Wind River Community Church for several years, followed by the Covenant Presbyterian Church.

During the last decade of her life, Nan reconnected with her faith and leaned heavily on the fellowship offered by her church communities.

Nan enjoyed driving around Lander and Riverton in her blue Honda CRV and helped the community through Meals on Wheels.

She enjoyed social visits with friends and family over coffee during all times of day. She also enjoyed spending time with the grandchildren, providing them with plenty of gifts and candy.

In July, Nan was moved to the Morning Star Nursing Home in Ft. Washakie, where she was lovingly cared for by their amazing staff and community of elders.

She is survived by her eldest son David, daughter-in-law Lauren and granddaughter Hannah of Lander; her younger son Ryan, daughter-in-law Antonella and grandchildren Louisa and Thomas of Denville; and her sisters, Janice Hallett and family in New Jersey and Beverly Puzio and family of Gilbert, Ariz.