Micheal Allegra

Micheal (Michele) Allegra of Hewitt passed away on June 13, 2025. He was 66.

Mike was born in Palermo, Sicily. He moved to the United States in 1972 and settled in Garfield, then Lodi.

He worked for many years at his father’s restaurant, Villa Allegra, as well as in many trades in auto body, mechanic work and HVAC and as a foreman for VHI Construction.

There was nothing he couldn’t do. Mike was a master of all trades and was the first person everyone would call and he wouldn’t hesitate to help anyone in need.

Mike was a proud family man whose heart stretched from Italy to New Jersey. He was never shy about sharing stories of his hometown and memories in Sicily, yet he was the proudest patriot when he became a U.S. citizen.

Mike was his happiest in the kitchen cooking his father’s recipes and sitting around the table with his granddaughters. He was always cracking jokes and knew how to light up a room. He knew where to find the finest Italian pastries and made the best espresso and limoncello.

Mike leaves behind his wife of 42 years, Therese, who dedicated her life to caring for him. He also is survived by his daughter; Kristin; his son, Paul, and his wife, Niccole; his daughter, Ashley, and her wife, Renee; his granddaughters, Mackenzie, Peyton, Taylor and Paisley; his siblings, Angela Polizzotto and her husband Sal, Emilia Evans and her husband Eric, and Davide Allegra; and many nieces and nephews and extended family and friends.

He was pre-deceased by his parents, Giuseppa and Paolo Allegra, and his nephew, Anthony Polizzotto.

A memorial Mass will be Friday, June 20 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church. 1911 Union Valley Road, Hewitt.

For information, go online to richardsfuneralhome.com