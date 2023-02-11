Mohammed Badr, a lifelong resident of Rockland County, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. He was 43.

Mohammed was a veterinary technician at the Oradell Animal Hospital in Paramus. Before that, Moe worked four years at Greenwood Lake Animal Hospital.

He was a die-hard Giants fan and loved animals, especially dogs. He had a big heart and would always be the first to offer a hand to help.

He was the loving husband of Kristin (nee Westervelt); cherished son of Mohammed and the late Lydia Badr; and dearest brother of Deborah Nelson (Richard), Danielle Hudak (Phil Hayden), Dina Lerner (Brett) and the late Samuel. He also is survived by his mother-in-law, Cathy Westervelt (late Bob), and in-laws, Lori Walsh (Jack), Michael (Kristina), Bryan, Patrick and Kevin.

He will be missed by his beloved dogs, Hades and Lily, and all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Humane Society would be greatly appreciated.